A vacancy on CTIO. Perhaps you can fill it, putting your stamp on Colorado’s roads.





A reader sent in a tip about an upcoming vacancy at CTIO.



Before getting more on that, let’s back up and talk about what CTIO is. The first link below is to their “About” page, but in brief they’re one of the copious number of enterprises (government “businesses”) that do so much of Colorado’s work.



Quoting their page:





“The Funding Advancement for Surface Transportation and Economic Recovery Act (Part 8 of Article 4, Title 43, Colorado Revised Statutes), otherwise known as FASTER, created the Colorado High Performance Transportation Enterprise (HPTE), now doing business as the Colorado Transportation Investment Office (CTIO), in 2009 as an independent, government-owned business within CDOT. CTIO has the legal responsibility to aggressively seek out opportunities for innovative and efficient means of financing and delivering important surface transportation infrastructure projects in the state. It has the statutory power, among others, to impose tolls and other user fees, to issue bonds, and to enter into contracts with public and private entities to facilitate Public-Private Partnerships (P3s). During the 2024 Colorado legislative session, Senate Bill 24-184 (SB 24-184), concerning the support for surface transportation development, was signed into law by Governor Polis. The bill creates a dedicated funding source in the form of a congestion impact fee for rail and transit projects through CTIO. This funding source presents an unprecedented opportunity for CDOT to advance multimodal projects and fortify the state’s transportation system to address the mobility needs of the present and future.”

The 2024 bill referenced above (and linked second if you’d like to study up) is one I’ve mentioned multiple times. It is the enabling legislation for Front Range Passenger Rail; it is the legislation that puts a fee on rental cars and moving trucks to put choo choo trains all over the state.

Clearly CTIO controls a lot. Besides “innovative financing alternatives” (their words) to fund transportation that we already pay for, they take more of your money to fund trains.

This board is in need of people besides the usual suspects. That’s where you come in. The board has a vacancy (see screenshot 1) in their I-70 corridor representative.

If that’s you, or someone you know, I urge you to apply. There is, of course, no guarantee that Jared Polis won’t appoint another political crony, but I think there’s value in tossing your hat in the ring. If nothing else, remove their excuse that no one else applied.



You’ll find information and application materials in the third link below.



One more thing to mention. If you do apply, and feel up to it, send me a heads up. There’s nothing I’d enjoy more than publicizing it and/or sharing your experience in the application process.



Get involved in shaping this state instead of sitting on the sidelines and feeling powerless.



https://www.codot.gov/programs/ctio/assets/about



https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/sb24-184



https://cdhs.colorado.gov/our-partners/boards-and-commissions/governor-appointed-boards-and-commissions

Get involved with the Colorado Energy and Carbon Management Commission (ECMC)





I received the invitation below via email from the Colorado ECMC. It is an invitation and list of meetings for the Commission which are open to the public.



Let’s back up a step before continuing forward just in case. The ECMC is one of the manifold appointed boards that regulate, among other things, oil and gas exploration. They are the ones who set the rules and deciding on things like drilling permits.



As is the case with many of these boards, they are followed everywhere they go by the same retinue of environmental advocacy groups. If the ECMC are kings, these are their courtiers.



How often do they get direct, unfiltered exposure to the people and vice versa? I don’t imagine it’s often. Sure, there are plenty of members of the public that speak at meetings (I can attest to that by personal experience), but the speakers are just as often as not local officials, advocates representing some environmental group, or “volunteers” given a script and help by said groups to come and testify.



Not exactly regular, everyday people.



That’s where you come in. Attending one of the meetings below gives you a chance to see the folks who make big decisions but who you’ll almost certainly never meet.



Attending one of these meetings gives you a chance to ask a question (not even a confrontational or difficult one, just a question), a chance for an everyday Coloradan like yourself to ask something.



I have mentioned before that saying thank you when you genuinely appreciate something an elected official has done is a great way to dip your beak into speaking up.



This is another one. This is low pressure and pretty easy. If you’re not getting involved because you’re intimidated, give it some considered thought.



If you do know the ECMC and want to ask something that is a difficult question, you should sign up too. Put them on blast!



The text copied from my email is below with links intact.











Informational Community Meeting Series Informational Community Meetings



The next ECMC Informational Community Meeting is coming up!



This new series is designed to give community members the opportunity to ask questions, learn directly from ECMC’s subject matter experts, and better understand ECMC’s work while strengthening our connection with the community.



ECMC Informational Community Meetings are held every third Tuesday on Zoom from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.



Visit our website to register and keep track of future meetings. While participants are encouraged to register in advance, registration is optional. Advance registration allows you to submit questions for the Q&A ahead of the meeting and to receive email reminders to attend the meetings. If you choose not to register, please be sure to set your own calendar reminder that includes the Zoom links listed below.

Have a question but can’t attend? Please still submit your question! The meetings will be recorded and posted online.