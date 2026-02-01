Colorado Accountability Project

Mario Acevedo
2h

My comments on the new Red Flag Law. By expanding the ERPO petitioners to institutions, this brings another dimension to the process, namely that if an ERPO is denied, then those institutions can be sued. Until now, I don't know if anyone has sued a petitioner, I think the reason is that any settlement will be small and not worth the effort. Plus the police have immunity. This would bring malpractice attorneys into the game since they would be suing hospitals, school districts, universities. Consider that 61% of ERPO petitions are denied and that another 20% are reversed, then the chances of getting a settlement are very favorable. The text of the bill provides relief from liability if the ERPO was submitted "in good faith." However, every medical procedure is performed "in good faith" and that has not prevented malpractice attorneys from getting big payouts from hospitals, etc., Maybe I'm all wet in my reasoning and if so, I'd like to hear your thoughts.

