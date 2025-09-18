A tale of two lawsuits.





I wanted to present you with a tale of two lawsuits against Colorado (well, and one also against Denver).



The two Colorado politics articles below detail (in this order) a lawsuit against Colorado and Denver over their energy mandates on large buildings. The second a lawsuit against Colorado over its EpiPen price controls.



While the suits are different in terms of what they allege, and the legal maneuvering, there is a unifying theme: they are both illustrative of the worldview of our state's ruling Democratic party.



The suit over Colorado and Denver's environmental requirements for buildings over 50K square feet and 10K square feet (respectively) is proceeding after originally stumbling in court. The judge had dismissed the case due to the plaintiffs (a group of building owners representing apartment building owners and commercial building owners) not having shown an actual harm, but left the door open to refilling.



With the possibility of an actual, impending harm at the end of 2025 in the form of Colorado and Denver's regulations all but requiring the replacement of building equipment, the lawsuit is now allowed to continue.



The suit over the EpiPens has also been cleared to proceed after having gone to a 10th Circuit Federal Appeals court in an appeal brought by our AG (his is the same AG Phil Weiser who never saw a case of the government taking from one to give to another that he didn't like).*



In this second suit, an EpiPen manufacturer alleges that the state's program requiring manufacturers to either give pens to or reimburse pharmacies for pen costs was a violation of the 5th Amendment, the one requiring the government to reimburse when it takes private property.



Both cases show either laws or the defense of laws that do not acknowledge actual reality, the reality that things cost money, money someone must pay, regardless of how "right" it makes you feel to ignore that fact.



It might feel good to make a law which forces a regulatory body to implement a rule on building owners that limits their energy use and emissions, but doing so doesn't negate the fact that older buildings cannot be brought up to those standards without lots of money paid by owners and/or occupants.**



It might feel good to cap the prices on an EpiPen, but these devices cost money and someone somewhere is gonna have to pay that money. If not the purchaser, it'll be the pharmacy. If not the pharmacy, it'll be the manufacturer.



One would hope that the seemingly increasing number of lawsuits about Colorado's policy would give those at the top a bit of pause, but I wonder if this will be the case. Lawmaking proceeds a hell of a lot faster than lawsuits and any victories in court happen long after the folks writing the laws cashed in their political reward for it.



*See "Related" below.



**If you read the article on this suit, you'll note that the lawsuit about this regulation doesn't hinge on the costs imposed, it hinges on the state incorrectly going outside Federal statute. Thus my saying that defending laws like these in addition to making them shows a lack of thought.



https://www.coloradopolitics.com/2025/08/25/lawsuit-over-colorado-denver-large-building-energy-standards-revived/



https://www.coloradopolitics.com/2025/09/05/10th-circuit-confirms-colorado-can-be-sued-over-epipen-pricing-law/

CDOT by their own numbers





In a previous newsletter (see the first link below), I'd mentioned wanting to get better numbers on CDOT's progress on fixing rural roads.



I did some asking and have something to share. I don't know if I could say they're the end all be all on what CDOT is doing, but it's a start.



The second link below is one of the more recent 10 year plan quarterly progress reports (from May 2025) on CDOT's 10 year plan which began back in 2019 (implemented 2020).



There's a lot in there. If you see something that you're curious about, ask. Perhaps I have an answer, I can help you find one, or perhaps I will make it a post in the future. Alternatively, if you see something interesting, do your own digging and research and want to share, please do.



CDOT divided up the state into various regions, so I'll focus in on the NE section (the one I'm in) and show you how to read and understand what you're seeing. That way you can look at your region (or do them all if you've the time and interest).



Before focusing in, however, I thought a quick overview look might be in order. Screenshot 1 comes from the report and offers quick pictorial representation of where we sit in terms of the work items on the 10 year plan.





If the 10 year plan began in 2019, that puts us about half way done by now. The Orange in that map represents the amount done to now (or currently being worked on). Blue + Green in the map represent the work yet to be done.



Perhaps I'm missing a detail, but a quick scan of that map doesn't show Orange = Blue + Green. I.e. I don't see how we're halfway done at the halfway mark.



Nonetheless, let's forge ahead to the NE sector. Screenshot 2 is the key by which you can read any of the sector by sector breakdowns of the state (the sector by sector breakdown begins on p 13 of the report, with the NE quadrant beginning on p 18).



If you're going to look at, for example the rural paving projects, you would look for anything labeled RP in the "Project Type" column. Anything with a T or labeled H, T would refer to a transit or highway and transit project.



If you look starting on p 18 at the NE sector, you will notice (and the same is true for all regions) that there are 4 tables labeled Completed Projects, Under Construction Projects, Design Projects, and Planning Projects. The latter two have yet to happen, so let's focus in on the near term.



Let's focus in on the tables you see in screenshot 3, the Completed and Under Construction. There are multiple ways to parse this data, but here are a few things I looked at.



In the completed projects, I see $925.6 million total cost for projects that are labeled as either transit or highway/transit vs. $165.5 total cost for rural pavement. That's about a 5:1 ratio.



Looking at the same thing in the Under Construction table, you see $170.9 million estimated total cost for transit or highway/transit, and $7 million estimated total cost for rural pavement. A little better this time, only a 2:1 ratio.



If you look in Under Construction, you will see some bright spots for rural highways. There are planned improvements for I-70 near Bethune and I-76 (not specified where but the whole highway needs it frankly), and plans to fix bridges near Limon.



Digging deeper, however demonstrates that you need to look at more than just the project list. It might be great to say you're going to do something, but if you have no money to do it, it is merely an item on your wish list.



Let's stay in the Under Construction table.



Look at row 2 in the table, the one labeled "I-70 Corridor Improvements and Preservation (Bethune to Burlington Phase I)". If you read horizontally, you see the total projected cost is $52.7 million while there is only 11.9 + 35.7 = $47.6 approved funding up through 2026. There is other funding, but no amount given.



There is an even bigger shortfall for other projects like the rural pavement project labeled "CO 52 Prospect Valley from MP 54.58 to MP 60.753". That has a projected cost of $17.3 million and only $5.1 million approved up through 2022, but no funding listed for 2027 and beyond.



As you read, take careful note of what numbers are showing up. This is a CDOT produced document, and while I have no reason to think they'd lie, it's all too easy to hide details in about funding in the tables while the big splashy graphics near the top of the report loudly tout all they're doing.



10 year projects and graphics notwithstanding, the proof of the pudding is in the eating and that pudding had better be soft because, at least in the short term, if you're driving on rural roads or rural stretches of highway, your teeth have likely rattled loose.



I'm happy to see CDOT speak a commitment out loud to fix things, by their report and by what you feel when driving, however, they clearly have lots left to do.



https://open.substack.com/pub/coloradoaccountabilityproject/p/trains-arent-always-green-cdot-a?r=15ij6n&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false



https://www.codot.gov/programs/yourtransportationpriorities/your-transportation-plan/2025-quarterly-report-10-year-plan/may2025_cdot_ytp_10yearvision_combined-5-30-25-final.pdf

Getting upset is good, getting involved is better.





Per the link below, CPW is seeking applicants for the sportsperson's roundtable.



If you are a hunter, angler, or trapper (or know someone who is) put some time and thought into applying.



Normal, everyday people need to start participating and getting involved to help dilute the voice of the extremists who'd like nothing better than to have their voices be the only ones heard. The way that happens is not waiting for someone else to get involved, but to get involved yourself.



The application period runs from 9/16 to 10/17. Details about applying are in the link.





https://cpw.state.co.us/news/09162025/cpw-now-accepting-applications-sportspersons-roundtable