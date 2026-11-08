Colorado’s State Land Board: formerly a fiduciary, now taking on policy.

The Colorado State Land Board (SLB) is a Colorado Constitutional Office. That is, it’s specifically created by and mentioned in the state constitution.

It’s a board that has been tasked since the beginning of the state with stewardship of public lands, land granted to Colorado by the federal government when Colorado became a state.

It’s a fiduciary to the people of Colorado, meaning that it has certain duties, written into the state constitution, to act in the benefit of the people as a whole, not any one particular group.

Their actions and choices, as spelled out in law, have changed some with time and the passage of Amendment 16 (in 1996) to our state constitution.

As I’ll get into today, the Democrats running this state (including those appointed to the Board) have stayed true to their pattern in other divisions of government. They have quietly rewired things. Unlike other boards which are statutory in nature, this rewiring has required deft footwork since the SLB is written into the Colorado Constitution.

That reworking now includes the SLB’s foray into greenhouse gas reductions as well as tourism as a revenue-generating use of state land. As you’ll see after reading both, they’re newer directions for the SLB, one which holds to the spirit of what it was created for, the other simply an extension of Democrat policy.

It’s all there in the November SLB packet, the agenda for the upcoming 11/10 meeting.

So that it’s said before I forget it. If you have thoughts about what you read here and want to share them with the board, the link below is to their page with information on how to send in written comment and/or speak at a meeting.

Since it’s coming up soon, don’t delay in signing up if you want to speak!

https://slb.colorado.gov/public-meetings

The SLB takes on climate change.





Language is plastic and changeable. I've shown you numerous examples before--such as the word "brainstorm" which changed from something similar to "temporary insanity" to the current meaning of "generating lots of ideas without worrying about their relative value".



Besides interesting notes about culture and language, the plastic nature of words shows up in governments where it can have real consequences. The SLB 2026 strategic plan provides an example.



Originally, the SLB was tasked with managing public lands along with generating revenue. In the past this meant things like leases for grazing, timber, oil/gas, and other minerals. The idea, up until the passage of Amendment 16, was simple. The SLB was to find uses to generate the maximum revenue in the shortest time period.



Amendment 16 refocused SLB, changing the mandate to producing a reasonable income with a longer timeframe in which to do it. It also redefined economic productivity of these lands to depend not only on how much could be taken out, but also on sound stewardship. I.e. it gave a mandate to mind the public lands' beauty, natural value, wildlife habitat, etc.



This is where we start getting into wordplay. You see, outside of a court ruling defining it for them, the SLB can define thigs like natural value, stewardship, etc. to meet their chosen values.



The first link below is to their most recent (2026) strategic plan. I took a picture of the section relevant to this post and attach it as screenshot 1.



At the top, the subheading below "Resilient Land" you see the language that appears in Amendment 16. The parts below that were created by SLB to flesh out what they believe this means.



I point you to the first bullet point. This is the SLB now jumping on the climate bandwagon.** We've come a long way from leasing state lands to climate cop.



Turn with me to the SLB November meeting packet. That's the second link below. Come down to p 124 (this is the PDF page in the upper left, the document page is 124). This is the part of the agenda where the Board gets its Greenhouse Gas Reduction Strategies update. This continues up to PDF page 138 (document page 136).



If you go to p 124, it's right there at the top. The climate business is couched in terms of making resiliency, about being good stewards of what we have. Perhaps you agree, perhaps you don't, but note that these things were chosen by the SLB. They are interpreting the words in law, expanding them, to mean this. Other directions could have been pursued.



When you continue into this section of the document, the way these goals are made flesh naturally leads to other questions. In what ways do these choices make public lands more resilient? Would an everyday Coloradan, assuming he or she knew what the SLB was up to, be on board? In what way or ways does expending resources in these directions help make money for schools?



I won't go through this section of the agenda in full, but I offer you some of the staff recommendations as well as a survey the SLB undertook to get a feel for what companies in (and out) of Colorado were doing. These are attached as screenshots 2a - 2c.





The goal of making public lands more resilient is a fine one, but as I read what the SLB and its staff are up to, I can't help but wonder how much of this is old fashioned, feel-good climate rhetoric. I.e. the SLB admits that any contribution to greenhouse gases is a fraction of percent, yet still decides to pursue a word salad goal on climate (quoting):



"If specific industry emission percentages are broken down and then further separated to show the percentage emitted from leases on state trust lands, the State Land Board’s contribution to global GHG emissions is extremely small. Therefore, in order to be a meaningful contributor to GHG emissions reductions, GHG reduction requirements on State Land Board lands should align with the GHG reduction policies of state, federal, and global jurisdictions."



Said salad presumably justifying surveys about green investments, regulations on lessees, and all the actions in 2a.



In the second post today, we'll look at a novel revenue generating approach the SLB is considering; I'm glad they're giving at least some attention to, you know, making money.



**If you are involved in Ag, particularly if you are leasing or thinking of leasing land for grazing, look at the other bullet points too. As I've noted in other writing, seeing language like this makes me wonder what happens if you and SLB disagree on what "sustainable agriculture" means.



https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rwEmkx-g7RzFIVyFsFtGJkc1zz7UbU73/view



https://slb.colorado.gov/sites/g/files/lrnvjt4376/files/2026%20SLB%20Strategic%20Plan.pdf

SLB’s new revenue generating scheme

I wrote in the past about a 2025 bill (see my earlier newsletter below) which created a working group to advance the kinds of things you saw in the previous post--adding things like climate change, biodiversity, and tourism to the plate of the Board.

That report is in, and the SLB is starting to digest some of the recommendations. So far I don’t see much struggle swallowing them; from what I’ve seen in the SLB agendas (and you’ll see in the post prior to this one), they wholeheartedly embraced much of it.

The second link below is to the SLB’s November meeting agenda, re-copied here for convenience. Skip with me down to p 139 in the PDF (p 137 in the document). Look for the agenda item “Sustainable Tourism”.

The idea of SLB land being used for tourism is not entirely new. I’ll leave you to read it, but in the prelude to the sustainable tourism item, you see how a previous Ag lessee of SLB land had wanted to expand that lease to include “agrotourism”.

Starting there, the SLB and staff proceed to expand on the idea of agrotourism, broadening it out to other types of tourism with the kind of government-ese about sustainability and inclusion that makes us all feel warm and fuzzy.

Let’s cut to the chase. Screenshot 1 attached is the broad overview of the different types of tourism SLB is mulling. It’s much (MUCH) longer than I want to include, but if you want to look in more depth on this, check out the extended, detailed table starting on PDF p 144 (document page 142).

Contrast this, putting aside the government-ese, with the previous post. This is more in line with what the SLB ought to put their time and energy into. This has benefit in the here and now. This has the potential to generate revenue for schools.

Provided of course that everyone gets the same shot. I don’t see, nor have I heard of, any evidence that the SLB would start playing favorites, but opening up new avenues for revenue also opens up new avenues for the government to favor one group over another. Does this, for example, become another avenue for state favors to flow to nonprofits that fit the ideology of SLB and those who would lean on the Board?

I will update periodically on this topic as I see more. If you catch something, give me a heads up.

I’ll return to what I started with. If you see something in the agenda or in either of today’s posts that makes you want to speak up to the SLB, go back to the intro and follow the link to provide comment from there.

https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/hb25-1332s-state-trust-lands-conservation?utm_source=publication-search

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rwEmkx-g7RzFIVyFsFtGJkc1zz7UbU73/view