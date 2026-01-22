A quick followup to an earlier post about the BLM oil and gas lease





I wrote a bit back about a BLM oil and gas lease sale that was quite a spectacular flop.



I did a follow up on that post, coming from a different angle (one on the loss of tax revenue) for Club20 on the Western Slope.



Linked below.



https://club20foundation.org/2026/01/gaines-making-sense-of-blm-oil-gas-lease-sale-with-no-bidders/

Ted Turner’s ideal of conservation lies just south of Colorado.





The Sun article below (as you'd imagine it would) talks about Ted Turner's Vermejo Ranch in New Mexico and a documentary, "Preserved" that profiles it.



A quote (with link left intact) exemplifies the tone of the article:



"Turner bought the property in 1996 [Vermejo], transforming it from a landscape scarred by mining, logging and overgrazing into a model for conservation. He’s since restored 60 miles of streams and 18 lakes for Rio Grande cutthroat trout, fostered diverse species like the black-footed ferret and Mexican gray wolf and built a “genetically unique” bison herd free of bovine mitochondrial DNA. 'Rich in discovery and layered with human history, Vermejo stands as the pinnacle of conservation in the U.S. — and a bellwether for what’s possible elsewhere,' promotional materials for 'Preserved' say."



In order to produce the film, the filmmakers embedded (the article's word) themselves into the preserve for 130 days. I'm not sure where the money for that came from, if any changed hands, given that later in the article prices for stays in lodges on the property are listed as going for $1200 up to $26000 a night for a stay in either of the preserve's two lodges.



The article goes on to quote from the filmmaker at length about the wonders of the Vermejo Ranch and ecology, how valuable places like this are and how they're an example for private lands all across the West.



I'm sure I'd rave about a 130 day stay at prices like that.



In reading through the article, there was something notable for its almost complete absence. Quoting again:



"Around 25 employees work on the property, including 20 in ranch operations like road and building maintenance, guest services and some agriculture, and five dedicated to natural resources, including wildlife management."



"Some agriculture"



I'm glad Ted Turner has the money for this stuff. I'm glad he's convinced enough of his friends to pony up the kinds of fees that would be required to help sustain this kind of stuff. It's not feasible for a lot of ranch owners to get by on "some agriculture", however.



My fear is that wide-eyed conservation enthusiasts will somehow get the idea that things like this could feasibly become the rule and not the exception. For many landowners, tourism (good God especially at the level of Turner's ranch) doesn't pencil out as a revenue source; the land needs to be worked for production ag to have even a meager chance at being economically viable.



What films like this, what efforts like Turner's might mislead people on is the fact that conservation need not come in opposition to working the land with production agriculture.



An "American Serengeti" (again not my term but the article's) might sound nice and get reporter's attention, but we need more realism and we need to keep food production in this country.



https://coloradosun.com/2026/01/14/preserved-film-ted-turner-ben-clark-vermejo-new-mexico/

Counterpoint on Craig Unit 1

I put up a post the other day about the decision by the Trump administration to keep Craig Unit 1 open.

I characterized that decision, based on what I could read as shortsighted. I also put at the end of the post that if anyone that lives there (or knows more than I do) wanted to weigh in on things I may have missed or gotten wrong, the door was open.

In the spirit of staying open to other interpretations and reading widely, I did find and listen to something that did just that.

I wanted to offer the PowerGab episode below where they interview plant employee and former county commissioner John Kinkaid.

They discuss the power plants in Craig. They discuss the state’s moves to close the plants. They give their perspective on the Craig Unit 1 order from the Trump administration. They discuss the fallacy of our state’s “just transition”.

Valid points made in all three and it’s worth a watch. Link is below.