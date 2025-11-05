A primer and resources on SHPO.





It’s been a minute, but I wrote earlier about the Minuteman ICBM’s near me in NE Colorado being changed out for the next generation of missile, the Sentinel. The first link below is to a Wikipedia explainer on that missile and missile system if you want/need the context.



A reader (and this has been a minute too) asked me a long ways back if I knew much about the State Historical Preservation Office (SHPO) and how they operate because they’d had seen people out walking the land ahead of the silo renovations, looking for artifacts.



This is a big, complicated process (wouldn’t be the Federal government without it!), so I won’t go into exhaustive detail on the topic. If you want to know more, I invite you to peruse the resources I offer below and branch off from there.



We’ll start our way at the top and work our way down. When the Federal government intends to do some project or another, they are required by Federal law to do a series or reviews.**



One of those reviews is called a Section 106 review, this is a review of any proposed project to look for its impact on historically important artifacts and properties. Quoting from the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation webpage linked second below (with links left intact):



“The Advisory Council on Historic Preservation strives to ensure federal agencies implement their work in harmony with the National Historic Preservation Act. Section 106 requires federal agencies to consider the effects of projects they carry out, approve, or fund on historic properties. The ACHP has published regulations that guide federal agencies and other participants in the Section 106 process.



Probably the best resource for everyday people is found on that same website under the name “Citizens Guide to Section 106 Review”. I link to it third below for convenience.



The most relevant (for us) section of that handbook starts on page 5. It gives a good overview of the review process, but I attached the quick guide near the bottom as screenshot 1.



The ACHP mentioned is the same group as I link to second below. SHPO is a new one. It stands for the State Historic Preservation Office, the fourth link below. This is where Colorado enters the fray, they come in as consultants on the review.



You can read up on what SHPO does in more detail on their site, but when it comes to their participation on a Section 106 review, they come into the process as consultants as outlined in screenshot 2 attached (from the fifth link at bottom).



Specific to Colorado and specific to the Sentinel missile program, I asked the media person at history Colorado for whether or not Colorado’s SHPO was doing a review for the Sentinel missile project and how much they charged. Via email I received the answers below (quoted from my email with my questions bolded):



1.) Can you tell me whether or not SHPO is doing reviews for the Sentinel project?



The Colorado SHPO has been involved in the programmatic agreement issued by the Air Force to decommission and replace its Minuteman Missiles and the Sentinel Mission Systems. It was executed by the Air Force in 2022 and extends for 20 years. As part of the agreement, the Air Force holds annual meetings with all consulting parties, of which the Colorado SHPO is one of many. They also need to do several surveys. The Air Force would generate these, and they would be the best entity to speak to any survey work that they have done or are doing.



2.) Second, can you tell me how your participation is priced? I.e. If a review is requested/needed, I assume you guys are the contractors hired (tell me if this assumption is wrong). How does pricing work?

The law and its regulations do not require federal agencies to pay SHPOs for their time or official consultation. State Historic Preservation Officers do not typically charge fees for their Section 106 services, and federal agencies are not required to pay SHPOs for their consultation under the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA). Instead, the process involves a federal agency covering the costs of undertaking studies and analyses necessary for the review, and agencies should not unilaterally impose these costs on SHPOs. The federal agency leading the project is responsible for these costs, as they have the obligation to take into account and report on the effects of their actions on historic properties.

Federal agencies often engage third party consultants to conduct any necessary studies, surveys or analyses. Those consultants are more like the “contractors” you mentioned - doing prep work, research, or reports for use during the 106 process. The SHPO’s role is to consult (review, confer, offer feedback, etc.), but is not tasked to produce the studies or data for the federal agencies.



There you go. Now you and I both know a little something about our state’s SHPO and how they operate (or you have the resources to study as deeply as you’d like).



**One of the big complaints, legitimate in my view, about anything the government intends to undertake is the sheer number of reviews and processes they must undertake. Wonder why the government gets little done and charges so much? The series of reviews is a big part.



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/LGM-35_Sentinel





https://www.achp.gov/





chrome-extension://efaidnbmnnnibpcajpcglclefindmkaj/https://www.achp.gov/sites/default/files/documents/2021-01/CitizenGuide2021_011321.pdf



https://www.historycolorado.org/state-historic-preservation-office-0



https://www.achp.gov/digital-library-section-106-landing/guidance-assistance-consulting-parties-section-106-review

Related:





Want more info on the Sentinel missiles?



Page below is a good one.



https://www.afgsc.af.mil/Sentinel-GBSD/

Heads up Colorado Springs, your city budget (now with pot!) is up for debate





One of the most fundamental (and important) things a city can do is to set its budget, to decide what it will be doing with your money.



Per the KRCC/CPR article linked at bottom Colorado Springs City Council got a proposed budget from the mayor and will be under consideration/debate.



There’s some more context (and a fair bit about how the new marijuana measures figure into the budget) in the article, but the main thing I wanted to point out was the upcoming votes.



The first official vote on the new budget will be Monday 11/10 and then a second official vote on 11/25.



If you want to speak up on the budget, get with the entire city council or your individual council member prior to then and give him or her your thoughts. As I say above, there’s little else that matters more.



To ease things a little, the second link below is to the City Council page.



https://www.cpr.org/2025/11/03/colorado-springs-budget-marijuana-money/



https://coloradosprings.gov/get-know-your-councilmembers

Elbert County, speak up on the Power Pathway!

From a reader’s Facebook page, see the below. If you live in Elbert County or know someone who does, take your opportunity to speak up!

MARK YOUR CALENDARS NOW! On December 9, from 5 to 7 PM, the Colorado Public Utilities Commission will be holding a Public Hearing regarding Xcel’s Power Pathway at the Ag Building in Kiowa.

If you recall from previous updates, Xcel is appealing Elbert County’s denial of their applications to the PUC. In their appeal, they requested that the PUC expedite the proceedings and skip the public hearing process. The PUC denied their request and are holding this public hearing to listen to citizen concerns regarding the project. It is SO IMPORTANT that we all show up, as it is most likely our final opportunity to speak out.

The sole purpose of this hearing is for public comment regarding the project, and PUC Chairman Eric Blank has said that it will be scheduled from 5 to 7, but they will stay longer if necessary to hear all who wish to speak.

Please spread the word! We have packed the Ag Building for the Planning Commission Hearing and the County Commissioner Hearing, and our voices have been heard. We need to do it again! Xcel is only required to notify property owners within 1/4 mile of the lines, but ALL of Elbert County will be impacted!