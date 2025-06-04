Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The 4th Doctor's avatar
The 4th Doctor
Jun 4

The parachute for failed politicians is sadly common. Remember the infamous Matt Grey? The legislator who earned a DUI when he tried to pick up his kids from school drunk? He was ushered out of office by the party and has since been unable to get a private sector job, yet somehow kept his house in Broomfield. Rumor is he's being supported by political roles under the table. It's well known he's now dating Faith the trans crash-couch Winter. You see, it's a lot like the Mafia. You never truly leave until death.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Cory Gaines
Cathy Gardino's avatar
Cathy Gardino
Jun 4

Great info... shared always...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Cory Gaines
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture