"A political agenda hijacked another Colorado Parks & Wildlife Commission"





The line above is the lede from the Club 20 review of last week's CPW Commission meeting. It's apt.



Governor Polis' appointed, but not approved by the state senate, commissioners helped push the commission's decision away from what CPW employees are recommending, away from reality.



Again.



If the rewiring of this state's wildlife policy has been somewhat hidden up to now, I think it's fair to say that the mask has now fully fallen off.



Two non-contiguous quotes illustrate why I believe this.



"After the motion [by Commissioner Dallas May to table any policy until more study on the issue could be done] failed, 9-2, Commissioner Becky Niemiec, in her first-ever meeting following an appointment from Gov. Jared Polis, successfully passed a motion, 6-5, which will restrict furbearers to a daily bag limit of two per species. Repeatedly, discussion of 'social acceptance' was raised in opposition of CPW’s recommendation to move from unrestricted take of furbearers to a daily limit of 15 per species. 'There’s a large section of the public that doesn’t like that we can kill an unlimited number of animals,' Niemiec said. That’s not happening, CPW says. They estimate around 20,000 furbearer permits are issued annually, and only 15% of those trappers and hunters are successful in harvesting an animal. Among the about 3,000 who are successful, they are taking around two animals per species, per season. 'Social acceptance is being confused with a political agenda that seeks to eliminate the hunting of furbearers,' [Commissioner] Silva Blaney said. 'Furbearer populations are abundant. We don’t have a problem with furbearers.'”



and



"Both claims are refuted by CPW. On Thursday, officials presented data which demonstrates harvests are coming in considerably below management goals, such as the beaver. There is a population of 53,000 beaver statewide and the “observed harvest is a small percentage of the maximum allowable harvest for a sustainable population,” said Matt Eckert, CPW’s deputy assistant director of terrestrial wildlife. His research finds harvests of all furbearer species to be at historic lows. 'An unlimited daily bag limit does not mean unlimited take,' he says, explaining that in 1996 harvest was 'effectively limited, not by bag limits but by regulation.' Essentially, the only remaining lawful form of take is box trapping, which humanely holds but does not harm an animal, no different than being held in a room with the door shut. 'The main point is the observed harvest is a small percentage of the maximum allowable harvest for a sustainable population,' he said. 'Some of the species are so common that it has been unnecessary to set daily bag limits.'”



Reality cannot stand up to the policy wishes of those in power. This isn't about balancing animal welfare with human welfare and tradition. This is about a group of powerful urbanites telling the rest of the state what to do.



I will be curious to see what happens in the next legislative session with Polis' as yet unconfirmed appointees. Whatever happens with them in their confirmation hearings, we also face some uncertainty with who might replace them if denied. It's almost a certainty that Weiser will be the next governor. While he talks a good game, his actions have not followed his words in the past, and people tend to repeat past behavior more than their words.



In the meantime, I hope that environmental and animal rights activists are enjoying their victory. With a friendly governor, making the right appointments at the right time on the calendar, they've managed to go well beyond where voters in the past have signaled they're willing to go.



And they have cost the CPW Commission any credibility it had with nearly anyone outside of the progressive Denver/Boulder corridor.



https://club20foundation.org/2026/07/dysfunctional-cpw-commission-chooses-social-expediency-over-science-in-furbearer-debate/

Related:





Tribal members were present and spoke at the CPW Commissioners meeting last week.



Among the things said was a request for positions on the commission. More in the link below.





https://club20foundation.org/2026/07/as-new-members-are-seated-ute-tribes-ask-for-positions-on-cpw-commission/

Your tax dollars and electrification

I wanted to gather together all of the various grants out state is doing for heat pumps/electrification, giving you some summaries, top-line numbers, and resources to dig further if you were interested.

It’s your tax dollars helping to subsidize it, after all. You are paying money so others can electrify.

First, a point of clarification. I’m only going to share information about air source heat pumps here (and when I write “heat pump” after this paragraph that is the type I will refer to). There are also ground source heat pumps, which operate similarly--see the graphic heading this post and picture an air condition er which can more heat either direction--the main difference being whether you use the atmosphere or the earth as a reservoir to dump heat into or extract it from.

I will share some quick nibbles about ground source heat pumps in the “Related” section below. The reason for this is to simplify the post, and because the ground source grants are mixed up with other geothermal applications such as incentives to drill wells to explore the possibility of generating electricity with geothermal power.

Don’t worry though. You’re subsidizing it all, from Polis’ heat beneath our feet to retrofitting someone’s home.

Let’s start with the Home Electrification and Appliance Rebate (HEAR) program. That’s the first link below. Per that link, the program supports “... high-efficiency electric appliances and other upgrades. HEAR rebates are now available to single-family households through registered contractors. Rebates for small multifamily buildings will be available in 2026.”

The Colorado Energy Office (CEO) told me that, as of June 2026, HEAR has reimbursed $2.65M in rebate savings for 337 heat pump installations, more than half of rebates have gone to or are reserved for low-income households (income less than 80% of their county’s area median income), and that, as often as not, rebates have supported electrical wiring and panel improvements (a necessary precursor to heat pump installation due to their increased electrical demands).

The second link below is to the HEAR program dashboard which gives more up to date information (up to 7/6 by the time this was written). I cobbled together some summary details and attach that as screenshot 1.

Note the text at bottom. Quoting: “A total of approximately $45.6 million is available for HEAR rebates, with about $31.9 million available for rebates to single-family households and $13.7 dedicated for multifamily buildings smaller than 50,000 square feet.”

The HEAR program grants are for residential electrification, but the government goodies don’t stop there! The third link below is to a summary report for the High Efficiency Electric Heating & Appliances Grant Program (HEEHA), written in February of this year.

Per the report itself, “The HEEHA Grant Program was created by HB22-1362 [see the fourth link below) to promote neighborhood-scale electrification projects in the State of Colorado.” Screenshots 2a and 2b show the uses for the grant money, and the entities that got money respectively.

If you want more detail on any one grant, look in the table of contents of the report. It’ll give you page numbers. Screenshot 3 shows the grant money totals.

Note regarding abbreviations in the top row: DI = Disproportionately Impacted, LI = Low-Income, JT = Just Transition groups defined in law and, per the law above, needing to receive at least 30% of grants.

The fifth link below is to yet another grant program, this time the “Public Building Electrification Grant Program” (PBEG). As its name suggests, this is tax money spent to electrify public buildings. This grant program was also started by HB22-1362. As such, a lot of the wording regarding it’s purpose and who it’s to go to isn’t worth sharing.

As before, for individual projects, see the link. The list of awardees is shared as screenshot 4a. The totals for grant money are in screenshot 4b.

For those keeping score at home, we’re at about $65 million in available or used grant money. We’ve got two more programs to go.

The sixth link below is to the Large Building Decarbonization (LBD) Showcase grant report. As the name suggests, I think it’s fair to say teh idea here is to help inspire other large building owners ahead of Colorado (and Denver’s) law and later rulemaking by the AQCC requiring retrofits to buildings larger than 50000 sq ft. Quoting from the report:

“The LBD Showcase provides technical and financial support to owners and operators of covered buildings over 50,000 square feet to accelerate high-impact retrofit projects. By replacing fossil-fuel-based equipment, modernizing controls, and advancing electrification, the program helps buildings meet or exceed Colorado’s Building Performance Standards (BPS) 2030 targets. This program specifically supports buildings that have selected the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) reduction pathway, enabling them to achieve compliance ahead of schedule or go beyond required reductions.”**

The grant is split into two awards (construction and planning phase awards), and are a mix of public and private entities. As before, the full details are available in the report, but the awardees are shown in screenshot 5.

Per the report, the 9 awardees received a total of $7.1 M.

The last one is a tough one to tease out because there is a whole lot of grants going on and not all of them are for heat pumps/electrification. On top of that, some of the grants were awarded, and then pulled.

I’m going to pop some of those stories out for separate posts because they represent an interesting corner of the electrification market (keep your eyes open), but as far as I can tell the only grant that actually took here was for an unnamed semiconductor factory. Quoting:

“The second application awarded was submitted by a semiconductor manufacturing facility. The project awarded is to replace three natural gas heating water boilers to two heat pump chillers at their facility. The project was awarded $1,500,000 with $2,836,761 in private match for eligible costs.”

Note: the private match is a large part of what I’ll discuss in the above mentioned separate post.

Totaling it all up, we have hit about $73 million in state and federal money spent. What we got for it was something on the order of hundreds of homes with heat pumps, government buildings and affordable housing heat pumps, and a scattering of commercial applications. Sometimes it wasn’t even an installation of a heat pump; it was beefier electrical service and wiring run in anticipation of (maybe) a heat pump later.

We also reduced our greenhouse and other pollutant emissions. I couldn’t find numbers for all the projects, but I did for the semiconductor plant I just mentioned. Quoting: “The project, estimated to come online in early 2026, would achieve an estimated reduction of 4,477 MT CO2e per year, NOx estimated reduction of 3.72 MT per year, and an estimated reduction of 7.3 million gallons of water per year.”

Even if all of the heat pumps installed matched these reductions, the total would still be a fraction of a fraction of the emissions in the state, an even smaller fraction of a fraction for the US, and let’s not even consider the world. All in an atmosphere that is not static; one where air mixes all the time.

Does anyone recall what our state’s budget hole amounted to at last check? How many cuts to Medicaid for those that need it?

I’ll point you to one last thing, and mention a way you can get involved if this is a passion.

Often we don’t get the full story on electrification because the private entities that install these things don’t share their financials (how much did the system cost in total, what are the monthly bills, have there been a lot of callbacks due to poor performance).

Believe that I’ve asked; they don’t want to share.

Public entities have a harder time hiding because of our state’s CORA laws. Besides writing about the grant that never materialized for Anheuser-Busch and private funding (as well as touching on ammonia-based heat pumps and recovery of industrial waste heat), I think it would be interesting to examine the governments that electrified.

If you would like to help in this effort, please message me here. There’s plenty of work to go around!

**Per an executive order by Gov Polis, see the seventh link below, public buildings can apply for this grant under certain conditions.

https://energyoffice.colorado.gov/home-energy-rebates

https://energyoffice.colorado.gov/hear-dashboard

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1WpHELE23Nmm1sV-0mdxvIB2oAsD0oyKghJHj1t-kGZo/edit?tab=t.0#heading=h.7xjvv5rnnesj

https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb22-1362

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1j_D0EWoWtFgShKy9WRK6a-_I9tOi4WIPa0SLxWxGBFY/edit?tab=t.0

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1I7Q_DuF07mj7uFy_6DIcbcC1bSYEbD1BSx1wE6DhQes/edit?tab=t.0#heading=h.hwwdvpj1e0sl

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1LU09vIR9DNHOr7eVJAAcxmPG5Ds-Lh9j/vie

Related:





Our state subsidizes ground source heat pumps too. I got the following from the Colorado Energy Office on ground source grants. All of the below totals to $76.6 million ($76.6M)



First, the Geothermal Incentive Awards. 26 ground-source heat pump/thermal energy network (TEN) installation projects totalling $28.1M, 31 TEN studies totaling $10.2M



https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1u_qq-dv5ovRCnaJV1h-fMovBlwYgmJRYhzjMzV13Wbg/edit?gid=0#gid=



Geothermal Energy Grant Program (GEGP): 12 single structure ($2.1M), five TEN installations ($769K), 26 TEN studies ($3.7M)



https://energyoffice.colorado.gov/geothermal-energy-grant



Geothermal Energy Tax Credit Offering (GETCO): Nine TEN installation projects ($25.2M), five TEN studies ($6.5M)

https://energyoffice.colorado.gov/geothermal-tax-credit

Eagle County's 200 year breakeven heating/cooling system you helped fund.





The link below was sent to me by a reader as I wrote the post immediately before this one.



It's a perfect example of what I was alluding in the conclusion to the post above. We subsidize these things, but that's only part of the story.



Yes, electrification might lower the operating costs, but there's so much more to the picture. For instance, there is the cost of the new system.



The 9News story linked below lets Eagle County brag on their new $15 million system switching them from natural gas for heating to a geothermal system (using, of course, $7 million of your tax dollars).



Per the article, the new system will save between $40k and $75k per year.



Eagle County, of course, doesn't complete the loop and calculate how long this system will take to break even, that is, how long it will take for this thing to pay for itself. Neither, of course, does 9News.



A simple calculation ($15M/$40k and $15M/75k) puts that pay off at 375 years or 200 years respectively.



When you read about the new marvels that you have to pay for, get in the habit of asking the simple questions that any homeowner (who has to spend their own money) would do: how long til this thing pays for itself?



I renew my offer from the post above. There are plenty of public entities that got grants to do this and public entities can't hide their records like private ones can. If you want to help in an effort to figure out costs, performance, and repairs for the electrification of public buildings, message me here. Plenty to do, and I'm happy to share.





https://www.9news.com/article/life/style/colorado-guide/eagle-county-switching-natural-gas-geothermal/73-cbfba3d9-bb47-420b-8379-666d180863c5