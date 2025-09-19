A look at plastics in the ocean





A 2021 law (see the first link below) was passed in an effort to manage our plastic products around the state. Think the plastic bag ban, but there's more to it if you go and read the language in the bill.



I can't remember if anyone had this thought at time** or if it was a selling point, but it's almost a certainty that no plastic is getting out of our state. It ends up in landfills and that's where it stays.



I know it's not necessarily a local issue, and it may not be on anyone's mind that supported the bag ban, but the YouTube video linked second below made me think of it.



I thought you might find it interesting too.



The video is an investigation by Business Insider about plastic pollution, both in general and in the ocean specifically.



I'll leave it to you to watch the video but there were a few highlights worth mentioning.



--The size of the plastic patch in the ocean is nowhere near as big as some have said. It's also almost entirely made up of discarded or lost fishing gear.



--Littering is actually responsible for a tiny fraction of plastic waste in our environment. A great deal of it is mismanaged waste. Think illegal dump sites and/or countries whose rules are less strict than ours.



--As a percentage, the amount of plastic we're recycling is holding reasonably steady, but on an absolute basis we are recycling more plastic than ever. It's just that our increased recycling is getting washed out by our increased use of plastics (i.e. the top and the bottom of the fraction are getting bigger so the value of the fraction is steady).



In reflecting on this video I thought about the cost of mistruths.



I am not pointing the finger at anyone, but it is common for hardcore advocates on any side of any issue to rationalize lying to people as long as it advances their cause. They are such believers in the righteousness of their stance that lying to someone is justified.



This lying is not bad solely in a moral sense. It is bad from a pragmatic standpoint. It's bad because of the opportunity cost it creates.



By focusing on things like littering and on protecting our oceans, we are not focusing on the things where a smaller, and focused effort, could pay off big time. What if we put our time and effort into tighter regulations on illegal dumping here and on getting other countries to have tighter regulations instead of banning plastic bags here?



What if, instead of producer responsibility fees here in Colorado to fund recycling, we looked at incentives to move away from plastics?



How about we study the problem and have open and honest discussions about fixes instead of politically-expedient knee jerk reactions?



**One way to tell the intent of a bill (and courts use this too) is the legislative declaration. When you look in a bill, it will be near the top under the heading "Legislative Declaration" and it spells out the sponsors' rationale for the bill. Quoting the text of the 2021 law, you have;



"Legislative declaration. THE GENERAL ASSEMBLYFINDS, DETERMINES, AND DECLARES THAT LIMITING THE USE OF SINGLE-USEPLASTIC CARRYOUT BAGS AND EXPANDED POLYSTYRENE PRODUCTS WILLMITIGATE THE HARMFUL EFFECTS ON OUR STATE'S NATURAL RESOURCES ANDOUR ENVIRONMENT THAT RESULT FROM DISPOSING OF THESE PRODUCTS INOUR LANDFILLS."



So clearly the ocean is not part of the rationale, at least with regard to those who voted for this.



https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb21-1162





Bill Gates pulls support from the dark money web around Arabella Advisors.





I've looked into and studied Arabella Advisors in the past (see "Related" below as well as for a couple campaign finance complaints to the Secretary of State's Office). As you might get a hint of from the image heading this post, taken from the first link below, they are the hub of a big wheel of dark money and political influence.



Arabella connects donors to funds, helps nonprofits manage grants and the like, acts as an incubator,** and helps coordinate funders.



Incidentally, that picture is just from money moving that is publicly known. As such the numbers you see there are underestimates.



Well, per that first article below, Arabella just lost a big donor. Quoting with link intact:



"With the nation’s attention elsewhere last night, the New York Times reported that the Gates Foundation has broken off grantmaking to the nonprofit “dark money” network managed by Arabella Advisors."



I'm glad. I am not a fan of Bill Gates and where he's putting his money (too much mingling in social issues, particularly ones that are better made by elected bodies), but this was the right call regardless of why Gates made it.



The giant dark money apparatuses (for both parties) are way too big and carry too much influence. I don't have a problem with people exercising their rights by supporting things. I am less in support of (but wouldn't fight about it) for them being able to do it anonymously.



When you scale up to the level of Arabella and the Gates Foundation, however, the sheer size of things makes them in a separate category; the scale is the problem here.



I gather too, from the article, that Gates' absence will leave a mark. If you look at screenshot 1 you'll see a table that ranks Gates as the 2nd biggest identified funder.



The reader that sent this link to me asked about downstream effects of Gates' departure for Colorado politics. I wonder at that myself. Arabella and its spin-offs loom large in funding Democrat and progressive social causes. If they lose a whale like this, it will put a big crimp on their ability to support and incubate.



I suppose we'll see.



**If you want context on what that is, check out an earlier newsletter linked second below.



https://capitalresearch.org/article/bill-gates-to-stop-grantmaking-via-arabella-advisors/?blm_aid=4339406849



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/tides-center-is-an-incubator-co-public?utm_source=publication-search

What is a physiatrist?





Not psychiatrist. Not physical therapist. Physiatrist above isn't a typo.



That time of the week again. It's the last post til Sunday and thus it's time for something for fun.



At this point, I can't even recall what prompted it, but some way or another I came across the video linked first below.



The title caused me to do a double take. I kept thinking I wasn't reading it right: what on earth is a physiatrist.



The video explains it a little, as does the additional reference I put linked second below. I am almost tempted to try and be smart by telling you it's a physical therapist with an MD, but that would be too clever by half.



The more I read on the field, the more I think it defies quick explanation. It is an MD, i.e. the physiatrist is a medical doctor (not a PhD). It does have elements off physical therapy about it. You can say the same for occupational therapy.



Then, when you look at the (I assume NOT comprehensive) list of things physiatrists can and do perform, see screenshot 1 attached, it seems there's some alternative medicine in there too.



Maybe you could say it's a PT/OT/Alternative MD who can do a whole lot of procedures those others can't due to a medical licensure. Maybe.



Interesting specialty, and I'm guessing not a well known one considering I'd never heard of it prior to about 6 weeks ago.



That's it for today. If you're like me, you now know something more than you did when you first started reading. Use that newfound knowledge to impress someone when you have a chance.



Have a good rest of your Friday, see you when I'm back at it Sunday!









https://www.aapmr.org/about-physiatry/about-physical-medicine-rehabilitation/what-is-physiatry