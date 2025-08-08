A JOLT for NW Colorado.





I had a reader send me the article below on the Joint Organizations Leading Transition, or JOLT, initiative for the parts of NW Colorado that Democrat policy has broken.



According to the article, JOLT is "...a nonprofit focused on supporting energy-impacted communities as they face economic shifts tied to the decline of coal and the evolution of energy policy in Colorado."**



I will leave it to you to read up on the group, but I have to say from what I read, I like their philosophy. I have written in the past that as far as NW Colorado is concerned, coal is finished. It happened faster than it would have by the market, but I think we're over the tipping point by now.



The group's focus on realistic economic opportunities for the region are what I liked. Would that their realism on energy in this nation (and in NW Colorado) could be embraced by Colorado policymakers.



If you'd like to learn more about JOLT, I linked to their site second below.



I want to leave you with a quote from the article:



“'We can’t just depend on elected officials,' he [JOLT co-founder Ray Beck] said. 'We all need to roll up our sleeves. If you want to make a difference, this is the time.'”



This is true for NW Colorado and it's just as true for the other compass points too. Your elected representatives may be like mine and may match well your policy views. The demographics in Colorado, the voting patterns, however, are such that simply depending on your representatives to do the work is not enough.



If you want to make a difference, this is the time.



Get involved.



**Ah, the diplomatic language of reporters.



https://www.craigdailypress.com/news/hungry-for-education-ray-beck-helps-lead-economic-transition-through-jolt-initiative/?fbclid=IwQ0xDSwL2GWNjbGNrAvYZU2V4dG4DYWVtAjExAAEeY2EabTGW_-DRFVXCQGiACOQH0RCYo5kLBagFM6x--n3KXY0rVsTMbE2T8Jw_aem_sHWQ2mxx8o1nsydHTGfD4w



https://www.joltenergysummit.com/

Armstrong's review of the flap over a Colorado history textbook.

There was a recent Chalkbeat article taking those rascally conservatives in Mesa County to task over their concerns about a Colorado history textbook. That article is linked first below.

Can you imagine parents having issues with a history text? I mean it was written by an expert after all!

Ari Armstrong took up a critique of both the article and the book in question (along with its conservative-favored competitor) in a piece for Complete Colorado which I link to second below.

I will leave it to you to dive in and read all you'd like of either below. I thought the review of the textbooks by Armstrong was fair and reasonable. It's worth reading.

There is one thing on which Mr. Armstrong and I part company. To set it up, I will quote his final paragraph in full:

"Evanson and Haitz [Mesa County conservative school board members Barbara Evanson and Andrea Haitz] think their political opponents are bringing politics into the classroom; their opponents think they are. Both groups are right. History and social studies, and even other subjects such as literature and biology and music, are inherently bound up with politics, at least to some degree. To me, that counts as a reason not to put politicians in charge of education. But we can save that larger discussion for another day."

I agree that many subjects we can learn, or at least parts of many subjects, are "inherently bound up with politics", but I disagree with the contention that politicians should not be put in charge of education.

I would submit that, and here I take the liberty of assuming Armstrong to equate "politicians" with "elected officials"--an assumption that doesn't always necessarily follow, elected officials are precisely the people we want to have deciding things about education.

This is particularly the case if the alternative is that we have some unelected group of "experts" doing it. I want accountable individuals, people I can fire, doing the work so that I can exercise some measure of control over what they do.

If you read Armstrong's piece you'll see plenty of examples where experts made all kinds of decisions that are based on those expert's values. This is natural: there is not, and will never be, any group that is able to make decisions without their values entering into things. In the absence of completely neutral decision-making, I'll take accountable decision-making.

I'll take that backed up with my active role in my child's education, that is. I've never believed education to be something that you have to receive as a lump from any one particular entity. I don't believe it for myself, and I don't believe it for my child.

You as a parent have every right and SHOULD be educating your child outside of school. You should make learning something that happens everywhere your child is. You should know what they learn in school and supplement according to what you think is important.

https://www.chalkbeat.org/colorado/2025/07/02/mesa-county-valley-district-51-rejects-teacher-recommended-social-studies-curriculum/

https://completecolorado.com/2025/07/22/colorado-story-textbook-conflict-mesa-school-district/

Open pollinated seeds: a genetic roll of the dice.

That time of the week again, last post til Sunday and thus time for something fun, something not related to politics.

I have, for some years now, been doing an informal Mendelian genetics workshop around my yard. Over the years I have bought, collected, or traded for various sunflower varieties, planting them out come Spring.

At the end of every season, when it's all over including the shouting, I always collect a few of the seeds. I save them and plant them out with whatever "pure" variety I put out next year.

Everything I plant out is open pollinated (if you want more context on this, check out the graphic heading this post and/or the link below). I have a full time job and am not about to be out there putting mesh socks on things. I also love the genetic roll of the dice for what I see in next year's collected seeds.

Pictures 1 and 2 show some of the "pure" varieties I planted this year. It didn't do very well, but I love that smaller one with the multi-colored, variegated petal. I will keep some of these in case there's been some change, but I usually don't see much variety. The traits here usually don't transfer for whatever reason.

Picture 3, by contrast shows (on the far right) the collected seeds I planted. I believe that they are likely mostly a cross between those giant, single-flowered kind and some wild sunflower seeds I collected from a field near here. I'm not a botanist or geneticist, but I see in the crossed variety the giant height and petals like the single flower kind, but I get multiple flowers.

I really like this particular happy accident: the smaller heads are easier for those little birds to get at, and the height gives things some drama. Lots of drama especially when we have a few days of rain and then a heavy wind storm that knocks them over.

This year produced one more happy open pollination story to share.

Picture 4 is from the internet and is a picture of the kind of pumpkin my young one brought home from a trip to the pumpkin patch last Fall. I believe it's called Blaze Orange Decorative Pumpkin, something like that.

I collected those seeds last Fall, and this year my young one helped me plant out some of them for fun. She potted one up when it was time in early Spring, and then, in May, put it out in the garden.

Picture 5 shows the fruits it's producing. Quite a difference. Where in the hell did this knobby, pear-shaped thing come from, and how do you get from the blaze pumpkin to here?

Kind of like with my sunflowers, I will be collecting some of these seeds come late October when the decorative pumpkins are no longer needed. Weirdness like this needs to be kept going!

That's it for today. Enjoy the rest of Friday and see you back at it on Sunday!

p.s. if you've ever heard that, for example, you don't want to plant your cucumbers next to melons because one will end up having flavors from the other, don't worry. To the extent this would happen, it will only be in a plant that you grow NEXT YEAR from such a cross not this year.

https://www.masterclass.com/articles/open-pollination-guide