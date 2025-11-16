A couple patterns from the last election.

I used to delve more into election results and analysis, but then I realized there were others who did it better. There are a couple things, a couple patterns of note, from this last election worth sharing, however.

The secretary of state’s office election results page is a treasure trove of information about the results for local up to statewide races. The overall summary page is linked first below. Navigating is pretty straightforward.

Lately I’ve taken to looking at maps for statewide ballot issues. I usually don’t find surprises at the geographic distribution of votes, but I did find a minor one this time.

A little ways after the election, I went to the results page and got maps for the two statewide ballot measures. I show you where to click in screenshot 1 attached.

I put the maps (green are counties where the measure passed, red is where it didn’t) side by side as screenshot 2.

You see a lot of the usual Colorado Rural/Urban divide: the Front Range outvotes all the outlying rural areas and we get the policy they want. I didn’t mean just this. There was an interesting pattern comparing LL to MM.

More voted for LL than MM!

This strikes me as odd because I always saw the two as related. Prop LL, the one that allowed the state to keep its excess tax revenues, was the one that got more yes votes geographically. Curious.

The other pattern wasn’t so much odd as disappointing. I think I would go so far as to say shameful actually.

The second link below takes you to voter turnout for this election. The numbers across Colorado are embarrassing. One of the necessary prerequisites to getting this state back to normalcy is going to be getting people more politically involved.

If you know a friend that didn’t vote or that doesn’t usually, one good way for you to get involved and help the effort is to urge him or her to vote. If they’re not registered, urge them to register AND THEN vote.

I don’t care if they agree with me down the line on every issue or not. Before we convince people about any particular issue, we have to get them active.

https://results.enr.clarityelections.com/CO/124409/web.345435/#/summary

https://results.enr.clarityelections.com/CO/124409/web.345435/#/turnout

Watch those telecom surcharges go up, and up, and up!

This past week I’ve gotten text after text about how the Colorado Public Utilities Commission (PUC) is raising surcharges on my service starting on 1/1/2026. Clearly Verizon is reminding me that it’s not them jacking up prices.

I put a link to the PUC’s website on phone surcharges and linked to it first below. Just watch those surcharges climb!

I attached the rates the PUC charges directly as screenshot 1.

I attached the rates other state entities charge as screenshot 2.

In both I highlight the new charges in red. If you look closely at screenshot 2, you’ll note how the PUC allows local 911 to go up to $2.17 without their permission. That naturally leads to the question of what you’re currently paying and whether there’s a planned increase in your local charges.

Scrolling further down the page, you’ll note various local 911 districts across the state. Clicking any one particular district will bring up it’s info. Since I live in Logan County, I did mine. That’s attached as screenshot 3.

I reached out to the contact person for Logan County’s local 911 district to check on surcharges and/or whether there will be an increase in 2026. As of this post going up, I’ve not heard back. If and/or when that changes, I’ll update.

None of these increases are huge in absolute numbers (though the percent increases are). For a cell phone user like myself it’s probably about 30 cents per month, about $4 a year.

The amount is part of it; that’s $4 less I have for my family. There are other parts of this issue worth noting, principles wholly above and apart from the dollar values.

First is the idea that the costs and surcharges we pay add up. Any individual item may not break the bank, but what about the sum total? A nibble here for 9-8-8 service. A little take there for increased tipping fees due to landfill methane restrictions. Another lunch’s worth added on to your car registration to help pay for ... whatever.

These little line items add up to one thing: Colorado becomes less and less affordable every year.

What you can do about it is the second. Who can you take your gripe to here? The PUC? The unelected talking heads on the virtual Zoom meeting screen? You can’t vote them out.

And yet they can raise costs on you.

How does that work in an America raised on “no taxation without representation”? Good question. A great one to put to a Colorado Supreme Court Justice. It was their magic with words that allowed surcharges to not be the same as taxes and thus beyond your ability to vote on them.

https://sites.google.com/state.co.us/telecom-surcharges/