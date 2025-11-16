Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John C. Lamb's avatar
John C. Lamb
5h

Another great analysis.

Me thinks that urbanites like what they get from the government, so they go along with plans to get more of it!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
EDMOND's avatar
EDMOND
8h

This is the cost of our elections.

Fees, surcharges and taxes. Yet the progressive liberals keep electing progressive liberals. It boggles the mind.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Cory Gaines
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture