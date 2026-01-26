Colorado Accountability Project

...One great big problem that our state will face as we undertake our glorious transition to renewables will be getting supply to match demand. We're close to having issues now mainly just due to population growth. Imagine how much bigger the problem will be when more and more people drive electric cars, electrify their homes and businesses, etc...

I think what you're not seeing are two things: First, not everyone will be driving or needing an electric car, or any kind of vehicle for that matter. Think RTD, or a Logan County RTD clone owned and managed by RTD. Second, if you and your partner, (you will have a partner} have an income judged "excessive", your excessive income and wealth from that income will be directed to those who don't have, can't afford, or want glorious electrification. You get where I'm going with this. I'm 76 years old and I see the headlight in the tunnel unless we peasants turnoff our phones for a minute and discuss amongst ourselves, do we really want this socialist warmth? And if we don't, what are we going to do to stop it in its tracks?

