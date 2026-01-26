A couple of proposed laws on energy generation





I wanted to share a couple laws with you, one state one federal, that you're likely not to hear about otherwise. As I asked in an open letter to CPR and KUNC last year in response to their article which listed only Democrat-sponsored measures under the heading "ambitious legislation, do Republicans not have ambitious ideas?



Yes they do. It's just that the Democrats shoot them down and the lefty media ignore them.



Linked first below is the bill page for SB26-022. It is a refinement to earlier laws. Let's go back a quick step before moving forward.



SB23-198, linked second below, requires lots of paperwork, but it all mostly boils down to the following: utilities were required to file "Clean Energy Reports" which outlined how they would meet the Democrats' arbitrary climate targets as long as (quoting the fiscal note): "...certain reliability and cost considerations are satisfied."** As an example, I link to Xcel's version of their Clean Energy Plan third below.



There is one other relevant bit from the 2023 bill. Quoting the bill summary:



"No later than March 31, 2026, any entity that is required to submit a clean energy plan may inform the division in writing of any challenges that the entity is encountering in achieving the 2030 clean energy target (challenges). If an entity informs the division of any challenges, the division and the Colorado energy office must hold at least one stakeholder meeting in 2026 to discuss the challenges. If the entity informs the division that the entity is still encountering challenges after the stakeholder meeting, no later than December 31, 2026, the division shall report the challenges to the general assembly."



The 2026 bill linked first below, in contrast with the Democrat-only 2023 bill, is a bipartisan effort with two Republicans and two Democrats (who I think, but could be wrong, are from purple districts). It updates some details about those clean energy plan requirements, namely the provisions about reliability/cost and challenges an entity is facing (along with a minor extension in the deadline to write up and share their challenges).



The most notable provision comes from down at the end of the bill's summary: "The bill prohibits the air quality control commission and the division from undertaking any action that impairs the association's or utility's ability to maintain applicable electric reliability standards or that increases the association's or utility's average annual electric rates greater than 1.5%."



So, this is not an elimination of the arbitrary greenhouse reduction goals for utilities, it's a bill that (for lack of a better term) "decriminalizes" reality for utilities when they don't actually meet what is likely to be difficult mandates and it ensures that you have a better chance of keeping your lights on and not going broke paying your utility bill.



What kind of a chance does this one have? Hard to say. It's bipartisan, it's not eliminating current greenhouse gas standards, and its reflective of reality. Those all mitigate in its favor. It's also in a Colorado legislature run by some hard-headed, dyed-in-the-wool believers, which mitigate against it.



If I hear, I'll update.



Moving on to the Federal bill that is thematically related to this one, I present you a Complete Colorado article linked fourth below. It covers a Federal bill by Congressman Gabe Evans.



Quoting with links intact:



"Under H.R. 3628, titled “State Planning for Reliability and Affordability Act,” all states will be required to make sure their energy resource plans are sufficient and from reliable facilities, which is defined further as facilities capable of supplying electricity continuously for at least 30 days. The bill, which must still pass the Senate, specifies that the 30 days includes days involving severe weather and ability to provide “essential grid services such as frequency and voltage support.” Colorado’s mandate for 100 percent renewable energy by 2040, however, is in conflict with that, as majority Democrats over the past few years have drastically decreased the state’s production of coal, as well as oil and gas production in favor of wind and sun energy, which can be a handicap during periods of bad weather."



There are more details in the article which I leave you to read, but this struck me as a solid idea.



It's a shame that we in Colorado have drifted so far into environmental concerns that simple basics like reliability and cost need to put into legislation, and the Federal government would have to provide a reality check for policymakers here in this regard, but here we are nonetheless.



In the second post today, I want to share another bit on energy, this one regarding Residential Energy Management--an offshoot of the demand management that Xcel Energy thinks will save their bacon on greenhouse gases.



**From the bill's actual text, I got the following quote:



"[Any utility which must file a report] MUST ACHIEVE AT LEAST A FORTY-SIX PERCENT REDUCTION IN GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS CAUSED BY THE ENTITY'S COLORADO ELECTRICITY SALES BY 2027 RELATIVE TO 2005 LEVELS, IF THE ACHIEVEMENT OF THE FORTY-SIX PERCENT REDUCTION IN GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS WILL MAINTAIN RELIABILITY AND RESULT IN AN INCREMENTAL AVERAGE ANNUAL COST TO THE ENTITY OF NO MORE THAN TWO AND ONE-HALF PERCENT OF THE ENTITY'S TOTAL SYSTEM COSTS."





https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/sb26-022



https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/sb23-198



https://www.xcelenergy.com/company/rates_and_regulations/resource_plans/clean_energy_plan



https://completecolorado.com/2026/01/02/rep-gabe-evans-bill-colorado-energy-reliability/

Residential Energy Management Systems





I received the email (shown as a web page and linked first below) from the Colorado Energy Office. It announces a seminar (you are welcome to sign up and attend--if you do so and find something worth sharing please give me a heads up)



Whether you go or not, the topic of the seminar merits some discussion. Quoting from their press release:



"This webinar will explore opportunities that energy management systems and similar technologies offer to reduce electrical panel sizing and electric service infrastructure needs while still enabling full electrification of homes. "



One great big problem that our state will face as we undertake our glorious transition to renewables will be getting supply to match demand. We're close to having issues now mainly just due to population growth. Imagine how much bigger the problem will be when more and more people drive electric cars, electrify their homes and businesses, etc.



One of the ways that Xcel and others imagine that we can square this circle is to seek out efficiencies to capitalize on. Ah, you see, with computer technology we can optimize the grid and with demand management we can reduce consumption!**



That sets up the problem, let's talk about this particular proposed solution, the one in the seminar.



I gave you three resources on Residential Energy Management Systems (REMS) below, links 2-4, which vary from an NREL page detailing their research efforts into a couple of blogs/commercial sources (more approachable, less reliable--note that one is from a company who likely is happy to sell you such things). Read through them to your heart's content.



In brief, a REMS is a controller: it is a computer that monitors inputs from the grid, from any solar you may have, from any battery backups you may have, from any smart appliances you may have, and from your Smart Meter if you have one.



It coordinates these various devices to help optimize their function and lower your energy use/cost. It's not bad thing. It's not useless.



But there are some important caveats to take note of here, things that (and this is just a wild guess) will not likely enter into the panel discussion by the Colorado Energy Office in full.



The first is to note that items like this are a luxury. I've not priced them out, but my guess is that they are affordable mainly people who have the resources to have smart appliances, solar panels, EV's, and battery backup systems. If you have to ask ....



I am not sure if the folks at this Energy Office panel discussion will be making these precise claims, but it's in their blurb about the discussion so I think it's fair game. If the idea is that tremendous savings can be had by optimizing your house's consumption/production along with a smaller electrical panel and wires in your house, that might be true but it's a misnomer.



Again, without running numbers I can't go into detail, but this feels penny wise and pound foolish. To get these savings you'll have to invest much more and I'm not sure how long it would take to pay off what savings you do get--exactly what we see with heat pumps in this state (see the fifth link to an earlier newsletter on this topic). Imagine too if you're a young couple starting out and affordability, not gee-whiz tech and greenhouse gas emissions are top of mind for you. Does this help you get your first beachhead into the housing market?



The other thing you need to be aware of, and it's in all the resources below (though in my opinion hidden behind jargon) is that REMS, when coupled with a smart meter, helps/lets your power company in your house to run things for you.



Your REMS connects to Xcel and lets the two of them help manage your demand, turning things on and off in a way that helps them, perhaps you, but likely with priority in that order.



REMS might make a nice topic in the abstract, something for panelists to pontificate on and discuss how you could have smaller wires, a smaller panel, and, if widespread adoption happened, better cope with the restrictions the Demorats put on this state.



In the end, however, I think that for most everyday folks they will be just another bit of technology promised by the people running this state to help us meet their goals without losing our standard of living.



Promised, not actualized.



**These strategies are also touted as ways in which we can make the math work on renewable energy sources.





https://view.energy.state.co.us/?qs=b09bab03a53d7498461feacfb8444f8d3b721fb1639365c2edccf8b26e5df18651e729f16f5d81cf2bc0d7f0cedeff99e3e432cdfbd38fd35fdfd02e9cf41ab3d97376f9ded61cb4547e15c943770083





https://www.nrel.gov/grid/energy-management





https://www.apexmechanicalbg.com/maximize-efficiency-the-ultimate-guide-to-energy-management-systems-for-modern-homes#:~:text=Overview%20of%20Energy%20Management%20Systems,maximum%20efficiency%20and%20cost%20savings





https://www.solaredge.com/en/solaredge-blog/energy-management-systems-for-home



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/emailing-and-speaking-at-the-dept?r=15ij6n

Related:





Similar to a home management system, many in government and renewables circuits are touting Distributed Dispatchable Generation (and associated management systems) as yet another way we'll make the math work on renewables in Colorado.



The newsletter linked below gives some context on that aspect, the DDG.



https://open.substack.com/pub/coloradoaccountabilityproject/p/colorado-sun-follows-democrat-dark?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web