Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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Norm Olsen's avatar
Norm Olsen
5d

"And, of course, Mr. Patterson got fired due to incompetence!" Of course this statement is silly. In competence of this nature is rewarded in government service. You only get fired if you're a whistleblower. Everyone in government or closely related makes out well; the tax payers who have to succeed in competitive markets get screwed.

My 2026 ballot has five tax increase on it. All five increases are rate increases. That is, the tax is based on prices and are, therefore, automaticaly indexed to inflation.

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John C. Lamb's avatar
John C. Lamb
6dEdited

I missed it! Happy Sloth Day to all of our hard working democrat electeds and appointees! It is a fitting day upon which to "honor" them!

As to your last question, more and more are choosing to move, rather than stay to fight a battle in which Don Quixote would be fighting!

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