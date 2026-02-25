15 minute cities and central planning in Colorado





The op ed by Greg Walcher (linked below) was worth a read. It's good to see Western Slope voices on this side of the mountains, but it's also good to have more voices joining the chorus of how foolish it is to divert money from roads over to public transit.



This is all the more so in a state where (and Walcher touches on this) by and large Coloradans have shown again and again that transit is not their preferred choice, nor does it work in a state such as ours whose geography lends itself best to roads/automobiles and whose residents have shown a clear preference for same.



Quoting (with link intact):



"In the 1990s, we at Club 20 (known as the voice of Colorado’s Western Slope) often fought against diverting highway funds for non-highway purposes, such as mass transit. We reminded national officials that 'there will never be a Japanese bullet train from Slick Rock to Egnar.' They had never heard of either place, of course, so it was a succinct way to explain that what might work in Boston and New York can never work in Colorado, or anywhere in the West, where cities evolved around the automobile. People here do not live 20 floors above their offices."



Walcher goes on to discuss the idea of a 15 minute city and its history, then links those ideas to our state's current push for housing density and transit.



I can't read minds (and Walcher doesn't make this claim either), so I won't say whether or not the 15 minute city concept is in he minds of Colorado's policy makers at any level of government. I can say that whatever's driving the push, Walcher and I do agree that that stuff won't fly here, either in its mild form like we have where it's incentive driven or in the more extreme form Walcher outlines where a system of internal passports maintains people in their 15 minute blocks.



People in Colorado have made their choice in terms of how they want to live and how they want to get to work. They voted with their dollars and their feet.



They have also, to a large degree, made their choice in terms of how and who decides on land use policy.



If the upper level policy makers in this state don't want to engage in costly fights with other governments and the people they supposedly represent, they would be wise to do more listening than ordering.



The politicians on the East side of the mountains in the progressive, urban enclaves need to be reminded about bullet trains, Slick Rock, and Egnar.



https://completecolorado.com/2026/02/06/why-the-15-minute-city-scheme-doesnt-work-for-colorado/

Federal transit funding is not working

I wanted to follow up the first post today (the op ed on the misguided idea of transit and density working everywhere in Colorado) with another related post.

A reader sent me the Unleash Prosperity study linked first below.

I tend to stick closely to state and local issues, while this study deals with the Federal Transit Administration. I still thought it worth sharing (and putting with the earlier post today) because its conclusions are not only relevant to the nation as a whole, they hold lessons for Colorado. What the study authors find dovetails nicely with my own research and op eds on transit in Colorado (see the second link below for an earlier newsletter).

Feel free to look over the study in full (based on Federal transit data), but I copied the bullet points from the executive summary and attached as screenshot 1.

The patterns are national, but I don’t doubt they largely hold here too.

Nationally, more tax money has resulted in less transit use. Throwing money at transit doesn’t make more people use it.

Matching my experience as an undergrad taking light rail to Auraria Campus, taking transit just about doubles the travel time (excluding traffic).

The number of jobs within a given commute time is much larger for car travel than transit travel. More opportunity exists for you traveling by car than by transit.

As I said in post 1, people in Colorado have made their choice. People know the constraints of their lives and make decisions based on those constraints. More money is not getting them to take a second look at transit because the extra money and discounted fairs still do not make transit more attractive than travel via automobile.

The problem trying to get more riders is twofold. I would be you my lunch that the incentives we have now have plucked the low-hanging fruit. We got the easy to convince people already. Getting more would likely mean more cost per rider on each increase. If you already got 6 riders by offering reduced fares, you might get 2 more people to ride if it were free; you get diminishing returns for more investment.

And that “free” above points to the second problem. As I showed in my newsletter linked below, RTD is already highly subsidized. We don’t even come near to the service paying for itself, and, on top of that, the revenue per trip is falling with our current free ride schemes. If we try to get more people onto RTD, we will end up taking more money from hardworking families so we can dump it into transit.

Some kind of radical (taking the word’s original meaning -- to the root of the issue) change is needed here. Federal and state transit is as the study authors dub it: it’s a boondoggle.

I wonder whether the entrenched interests--the people making money off it, the politicians making political capital off of pushing transit and high density as the solution to our states woes, the environmental lobbies that think this will save us all--can stomach a revision of transit that actually worked and didn’t simply take money from you to give high-cost, quasi-mobility to others.

https://committeetounleashprosperity.com/research/the-federal-transit-boondoggle/

https://open.substack.com/pub/coloradoaccountabilityproject/p/rtd-2-part-series-rtd-by-the-numbers?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

Communism vs. Capitalism

I’m watching (out of order) a series on communism. I’m watching it out of order, just now getting to The Rise of Communism after having seen Communism in Power (and will follow up with the third and last installment, Communism in Decline).

There was a Soviet joke the lecturer told, and you know my weakness for dark Soviet humor.

Goes like this:

Capitalism is man exploiting man. Communism is the exact opposite.