Colorado Accountability Project

Mario Acevedo
8h

Ironically, Denver was built on a 15-minute-city concept, sort of. If you drive around older Denver, you'll see a mix of buildings (mostly now converted into homes) indicating a variety of businesses (grocery stores, appliance shops, hardware stores, garages, card/craft shops, barber shops/beauty salons) within walking distance and the city was interconnected by a comprehensive trolley system. Supermarkets, K-Marts, Targets, Walmarts, and big-box retailers killed off most of the smaller businesses and the trolley was dismantled in 1950. As you mentioned, there are many interests pushing for regional mass transit who ignore inconvenient realities. In the Denver metro area there's the unrolling of the BRT project, which so far has done a great job strangling small business along Colfax. Now BRT has announced construction for Federal, Colorado Blvd, and Speer. The advocates envision a utopia where us plebes crowd ourselves onto the busses, even though they will never ride RTD, except on photo ops to show us how comfortable and safe it is (never mind the swarm of cops there for the occasion). RTD ridership has continued to drop but in this fantastical future, all the management and budget woes will be magically fixed. A friend looked at RTD ridership and the BRT budget and said it would be cheaper to issue those riders an individual Uber pass.

EDMOND
8h

RTD Stands for the Reason To Drive. Their busses and trains have been turned into shooting galleries for junkies thanks to free bus passes. The Denver mayor claims he solved the homeless problem. They get on the free trains and ride them to the suburbs. Now they're our problem.

